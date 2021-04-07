2020 Olympic swim trial tickets to be refunded; seats for June on sale next Friday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - If you had tickets to the 2020 Olympic Swimming Trials, organizers have some good news and some bad news.

First off, you will be able to get a refund on those 2020 ticket purchases, according to a Tuesday news release from the U.S. Olympic Team and USA Swimming. Unfortunately, however, you’re going to need to repurchase your tickets if you want to attend any of this year’s events.

You will be given a chance to buy those tickets during two exclusive “pre-sale” opportunities, but there may be stiff competition for those seats, in spite of the decision to split the event into two “waves.”

According to the release, 2020 tickets had been sold in excess of 90% of CHI Health Center’s capacity, but COVID-19 precautions will cap this year’s audience to 50% capacity. As announced in January, this year’s make-up events will happen over two stretches in early and mid-June: Wave 1 will run June 4-7, with Wave 2 happening June 13-20.

Masks will be required in the arena at all times, regardless of any changes that might be made to local health measures in the meantime, the release states. COVID-19 vaccinations will be optional, though encouraged, for spectators, the release states.

Tickets for “physically distanced pods” of two, four, or six can be purchased up to six at a time at the CHI Health Center box office or through any Ticketmaster, including online. Here’s when tickets will be made available — starting at 10 a.m. on a first-come, first-served basis — to which groups:

Friday, April 16: “All Session” tickets for Wave 2 will be available to pre-sale groups.

Wednesday, April 21: “All Session” tickets for Wave 2 will be available to the general public.

Friday, April 23: Daily tickets for Wave 2 will be available to pre-sale groups.

Monday, April 26: Daily tickets for Wave 1 and Wave 2 will be available to the general public.

Full refunds on 2020 tickets are expected to begin Friday, April 16 as well, according to the release.

Hotel reservations for Wave 1 will open to teams and the public on Wednesday on visitomaha.com/swim.

The U.S. swim trials organizing committee has been developing the health and safety plans for this year’s events with USA Swimming National Team doctors, the Omaha Sports Commission, CHI Health and its events center as well as the Douglas County Health Department.

