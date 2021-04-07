Advertisement

April showers, breezy and cooler Wednesday

By Brad Anderson
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 5:05 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Low pressure will slowly move into Iowa during the day Wednesday and linger there through Thursday. This means cloudy skies, breezy conditions with occasional showers. Cloudy, breezy with periods of rain and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm Wednesday. Afternoon temperatures will be in the lower 50s with a north to northwest wind 10 to 20 mph and occasional gusts around 30 mph.

Much cooler today and breezy.
Much cooler today and breezy.(1011 Weather Team)

Periods of rain will continue for tonight and it will be blustery with a northwest wind 15 to 25 mph and gusts up to 35 mph. Lows will drop to the mid 40s. Rain is likely on Thursday, especially in the morning, however, scattered showers could continue into Thursday evening. Highs on Thursday will be in the mid 50s and it will continue to be breezy.

The heaviest rain will be more likely in eastern Nebraska with some areas possibly receiving up...
The heaviest rain will be more likely in eastern Nebraska with some areas possibly receiving up to 1.50" of rain.(1011 Weather Team)

More sunshine is expected on Friday and it will be warmer with highs in the mid 60s. There will be a slight chance for a shower late Friday afternoon and Friday night as a cold front moves through the region.

Saturday will be partly sunny and seasonal with the afternoon temperature in the mid 60s. Slight chance for a shower Saturday morning. Sunday looks like the best day of the weekend. Highs will be in the upper 60s under mostly sunny skies.

Monday and Tuesday will be cooler with highs in the mid to upper 50s under to partly to mostly sunny skies.

Cool, wet weather for today and Thursday. Drier and a bit warmer for the weekend.
Cool, wet weather for today and Thursday. Drier and a bit warmer for the weekend.(1011 Weather Team)

