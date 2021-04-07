Advertisement

Huskers qualify for NCAA Championships

The Nebraska men’s gymnastics team was named one of the 12 teams to qualify for the 2021 Men’s...
The Nebraska men’s gymnastics team was named one of the 12 teams to qualify for the 2021 Men’s Gymnastics Championships announced the NCAA on Tuesday.(10/11 NOW)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 10:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska men’s gymnastics team was named one of the 12 teams to qualify for the 2021 Men’s Gymnastics Championships announced the NCAA on Tuesday.

The championships will begin with two pre-qualifying sessions on Friday, April 16 at Maturi Sports Pavillion in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Huskers enter the competition with a No. 4 ranking behind Oklahoma (1), Michigan (2) and Stanford (3). NU will compete during the first pre-qualifying competition on Friday, April 16 at 1:00 p.m. CT.

No. 1 Oklahoma, No. 5 Ohio State, No. 8 Illinois, No. 9 Navy and No. 12 William and Mary will all be a part of the first session. The second qualifying session will consist of No. 2 Michigan, No. 3 Stanford, No. 6 Penn State, No. 7 Iowa, No. 10 Minnesota and No. 11 California.

Three teams and the top three all-around competitors not on one of the qualifying teams, plus the top three individuals on each event not already qualified on a team or as an all-around competitor, will advance from each pre-qualifying session to the finals session. Finals competition will take place on Saturday, April 17 at 7:00 p.m. CT. Nebraska’s last time at the NCAA Championships ended with a third-place finish, their best since 1999. The Huskers are currently 7-5 after a second-place finish at the Big Ten Championships.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LFR on scene of an apartment fire at 61st and Vine
Early morning fire breaks out in east Lincoln apartment complex
Jeremy Pickinpaugh
LPD: Man threatens clerk, spits on officer while being arrested
55-year-old Arthur Gales died early in the morning on April 3 at the Tecumseh State...
Death-row inmate dies at State Prison
Lincoln Primary
Lincoln Primary Election is today | Read about the candidates
South wind will increase 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon.
Weather Alert Day: Severe thunderstorms possible Tuesday afternoon and evening

Latest News

Lancaster Co. election office sends over 40,000 mail-in ballots before Election Day
Lancaster Co. election office sends over 40,000 mail-in ballots before Election Day
Over 40,000 registered Lancaster County voters received a mail-in ballot.
40,000+ mail-in ballots sent to registered Lancaster County voters
Catalytic converter thefts continue rising in Lincoln.
Catalytic converter thefts continue rising
Gage County deaths investigated as apparent murder-suicide