Huskers qualify for NCAA Championships

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska men’s gymnastics team was named one of the 12 teams to qualify for the 2021 Men’s Gymnastics Championships announced the NCAA on Tuesday.

The championships will begin with two pre-qualifying sessions on Friday, April 16 at Maturi Sports Pavillion in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Huskers enter the competition with a No. 4 ranking behind Oklahoma (1), Michigan (2) and Stanford (3). NU will compete during the first pre-qualifying competition on Friday, April 16 at 1:00 p.m. CT.

No. 1 Oklahoma, No. 5 Ohio State, No. 8 Illinois, No. 9 Navy and No. 12 William and Mary will all be a part of the first session. The second qualifying session will consist of No. 2 Michigan, No. 3 Stanford, No. 6 Penn State, No. 7 Iowa, No. 10 Minnesota and No. 11 California.

Three teams and the top three all-around competitors not on one of the qualifying teams, plus the top three individuals on each event not already qualified on a team or as an all-around competitor, will advance from each pre-qualifying session to the finals session. Finals competition will take place on Saturday, April 17 at 7:00 p.m. CT. Nebraska’s last time at the NCAA Championships ended with a third-place finish, their best since 1999. The Huskers are currently 7-5 after a second-place finish at the Big Ten Championships.

