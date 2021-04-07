Lincoln General Election Voter’s Guide

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The field of 12 has narrowed to six candidates in the race for Lincoln City Council’s three at-large seats. In the April 6 primary election, all three incumbents, Sandra Washington, Bennie Shobe and Roy Chistensen, took the top spots. Mary Hilton, Tom Beckius and Eric Burling also advanced to the general election.

In person voting will be on May 4.

We asked the candidates for city council several questions, from their thoughts on the City of Lincoln’s pandemic response to property taxes and affordable housing. Click on the names of the candidates below to view their unedited responses.

In the race to be on the Board of Education for Lincoln Public Schools for District 1, incumbent Kathy Danek and Christina Campbell advanced. Below are the candidates running for LPS Board of Education in District 1, 3, 5, and 7. One seat in each district is up for grabs. See which district you live in here.

LPS Board of Education District 1 Kathy Danek Christina Campbell

LPS Board of Education District 3 Barbara Baier

LPS Board of Education District 5 Lanny Boswell

LPS Board of Education District 7 Don Mayhew Michael Patestas

In the race for Lincoln Airport Authority Board of Directors, two seats are up for grabs. All four candidates advanced to the general election.

