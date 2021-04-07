Advertisement

Lincoln General Election Voter’s Guide

(Jared Austin)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The field of 12 has narrowed to six candidates in the race for Lincoln City Council’s three at-large seats. In the April 6 primary election, all three incumbents, Sandra Washington, Bennie Shobe and Roy Chistensen, took the top spots. Mary Hilton, Tom Beckius and Eric Burling also advanced to the general election.

In person voting will be on May 4.

FULL PRIMARY ELECTION RESULTS

We asked the candidates for city council several questions, from their thoughts on the City of Lincoln’s pandemic response to property taxes and affordable housing. Click on the names of the candidates below to view their unedited responses.

Lincoln City Council Candidates
Sandra Washington

Occupation: retired, incumbent city councilor

Sandra Washington
Bennie Shobe

Occupation: Program Analyst with the Nebraska Department of Labor, incumbent city councilor

Bennie Shobe
Roy Christensen

Occupation: Audiologist, incumbent city councilor

Roy Christensen
Mary Hilton

Occupation: Educator and Issues Advocate

Mary Hilton
Tom Beckius

Occupation: Owner, Nebraska Brokerage

Tom Beckius
Eric Burling

Occupation: AMVNX, President/Owner & Software Engineer

Eric Burling

In the race to be on the Board of Education for Lincoln Public Schools for District 1, incumbent Kathy Danek and Christina Campbell advanced. Below are the candidates running for LPS Board of Education in District 1, 3, 5, and 7. One seat in each district is up for grabs. See which district you live in here.

LPS Board of Education District 1
Kathy Danek
Christina Campbell
LPS Board of Education District 3
Barbara Baier
LPS Board of Education District 5
Lanny Boswell
LPS Board of Education District 7
Don Mayhew
Michael Patestas

In the race for Lincoln Airport Authority Board of Directors, two seats are up for grabs. All four candidates advanced to the general election.

Lincoln Airport Authority
John Olsson
Nicki Behmer
Tracy Refior
Jason Krueger

