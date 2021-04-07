Advertisement

LPD: Man sexually assaults stranger inside business

Clevone Furby
Clevone Furby(Lincoln Police Department)
Apr. 7, 2021
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Officers with the Lincoln Police Department arrested a man they say sexually assaulted a worker inside a business.

According to LPD, the assault happened at a business near on O Street on Tuesday around 11 a.m.

LPD said the man, identified as 32-year-old Clevone Furby, went inside the business and asked a few questions, before going around the counter, removing his pants and then molested the employee.

Officers said the victim was able to get away and call the police. She provided officers with a description of the man who assaulted her, and officers located a man matching that description at 27th and S Streets.

According to police, the employee was able to positively identify Furby as the man who assaulted her.

Furby is facing attempted 1st-degree sexual assault charges.

Furby was released in July 2019 from the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services for previous burglary convictions.

