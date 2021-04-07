Advertisement

Media watches part of Huskers’ practice

On Wednesday morning, the Nebraska football team practiced with selected media members watching
Nebraska tight end Thomas Fidone takes in coaching from Sean Beckton.
Nebraska tight end Thomas Fidone takes in coaching from Sean Beckton.(KOLN)
By Dan Corey
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 9:53 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - For the first time in more than a year, 10/11 NOW cameras were allowed inside the Hawks Championship Center to take in part of a Nebraska football practice. In Wednesday’s portion of practice media was allowed to watch, players performed drills after warming up.

Both Omar Manning and Markese Stepp each were at practice but did not participate. Look for coverage in Wednesday night’s newscasts on 10/11.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LFR on scene of an apartment fire at 61st and Vine
Early morning fire breaks out in east Lincoln apartment complex
Jeremy Pickinpaugh
LPD: Man threatens clerk, spits on officer while being arrested
Authorities at the scene of a murder-suicide near Blue Springs.
Gage County deaths investigated as apparent murder-suicide
South wind will increase 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon.
Weather Alert Day: Severe thunderstorms possible Tuesday afternoon and evening
After the shooting, the medic drove about 10 minutes to Fort Detrick, where he was shot by base...
Navy medic shoots 2 US sailors; is stopped, killed on base

Latest News

The Nebraska men’s gymnastics team was named one of the 12 teams to qualify for the 2021 Men’s...
Huskers qualify for NCAA Championships
FILE - Chicago Bulls assistant coach Nate Loenser poses for a photograph during the NBA...
Huskers Add Nate Loenser to Basketball Coaching Staff
Wisconsin acting head coach Barry Alvarez laughs with his team after defeating Auburn 34-31 in...
Alvarez announces plan to retire as Wisconsin athletic director
Gwen Lane scored the winning goal for the Huskers at Barbara Hibner Stadium on Saturday...
Short, Lane Earn Big Ten Player of the Week Honors