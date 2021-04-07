Media watches part of Huskers’ practice
On Wednesday morning, the Nebraska football team practiced with selected media members watching
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 9:53 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - For the first time in more than a year, 10/11 NOW cameras were allowed inside the Hawks Championship Center to take in part of a Nebraska football practice. In Wednesday’s portion of practice media was allowed to watch, players performed drills after warming up.
Both Omar Manning and Markese Stepp each were at practice but did not participate. Look for coverage in Wednesday night’s newscasts on 10/11.
