Media watches part of Huskers’ practice

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - For the first time in more than a year, 10/11 NOW cameras were allowed inside the Hawks Championship Center to take in part of a Nebraska football practice. In Wednesday’s portion of practice media was allowed to watch, players performed drills after warming up.

Both Omar Manning and Markese Stepp each were at practice but did not participate. Look for coverage in Wednesday night’s newscasts on 10/11.

Great to see Ron Brown back on the field and coaching for Nebraska. #Huskers pic.twitter.com/BG9QlKEh5m — Dan Corey (@DanCorey1011) April 7, 2021

Blaise Gunnerson, the pride of Carroll, Iowa looking the part at linebacker. #Huskers pic.twitter.com/kWxyQhTek0 — Dan Corey (@DanCorey1011) April 7, 2021

