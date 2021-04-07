More than 300 Doane students receive COVID-19 vaccine in on-campus clinic

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - More than 300 Doane students got the COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday, getting the Crete campus one shot closer to being back to normal.

“It’s been a long year and it’s great to know I’ll be able to be protected from COVID-19, not only myself but I’ll be able to protect my friends and family too,” Doane senior Becca Jerina said.

Jerina, along with nearly a third of Doane’s campus, chose to receive the Johnson and Johnson vaccine Wednesday afternoon, in an on-campus clinic put on by the local health district, Public Health Solutions.

“We are so happy we were able to do this; vaccines are one step to getting us back to how we were before the pandemic, getting back to that community experience,” Rachel Czerny, Wellness Director for Doane University said.

This is a trend among Nebraska colleges. Hastings College held its first clinic Wednesday, too, vaccinating 270 students. Concordia University in Seward will vaccinate around 300 students Friday. In Lincoln, Union College, Wesleyan University and UNL are also working on making arrangements for clinics with the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department.

“We have been working with students when they get sick, dealing with quarantining and contract tracing so hopefully having more people vaccinated will lighten that load,” Czerny said.

Students who got the shot said it was an easy choice to make.

“it’s a relief, it’s really exciting to get closer to that normal life, to get back to where we were before,” Luke Urbonavicius, a junior at Doane said.

Doane is already planning a second clinic for the future as they are hoping to vaccinate as many students as possible.

