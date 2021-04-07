Mother & son arrested following long struggle with LPD officers

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A mother and son were arrested by officers with the Lincoln Police Department following a lengthy struggle.

Just after 8 p.m. on Tuesday, officers were dispatched to a home on Village Court, in south Lincoln, for a family disturbance.

LPD said when responding officers got to the home, they could see a man pushing a woman inside the kitchen.

According to police, another man answered the door but would not allow officers inside the home, though officers continued to see a man shove the woman in the kitchen.

LPD said officers forced their way into the home for the woman’s safety and as the officers approached the man, they said he charged at one of the officers and grabbed him.

Police said they fell on the ground, where there was a struggle, and the man resisted being arrested.

From there, LPD said the woman started punching one of the officers in the head and tried pulling them away. LPD said the officer told the woman to stop interfering and to get back, but the woman kicked at the officer before running away.

LPD said after a long struggle, officers were able to place the man, identified as 37-year-old Derek Mueller, in custody but as they walked him to the cruiser, police said he tried kicking at officers which required the help of another officer to place him in the patrol cruiser.

Officers said they were able to interview family members who said that Derek had become intoxicated at a family gathering and things escalated to a physical confrontation, which is when police officers were called.

LPD said the woman who assaulted the officer was identified as 62-year-old Linda Mueller, Derek’s mother. Officers said the woman Derek Mueller was pushing was Linda Mueller.

Police said the officer sustained minor injuries to the head that didn’t require medical treatment. Linda also removed the officer’s radio and damaged the body camera that was worn.

Linda was found hiding in a closet of the home, according to police.

Derek Mueller was arrested for felony resisting arrest, 2nd subsequent offense. Linda Mueller was arrested for assault on a police officer and obstructing a police officer.

