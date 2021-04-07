Advertisement

Gage County deaths investigated as apparent murder-suicide

Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 9:31 PM CDT
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Nebraska State Patrol and Gage County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the deaths of two people who were found deceased at a residence in rural Gage County, near Blue Springs.

Tuesday morning, the Gage County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call regarding two deceased individuals at a residence at 628 E. Oak Road, outside of Blue Springs. Upon arrival at the scene, the Sheriff’s Office requested assistance from the Nebraska State Patrol.

At the residence, investigators located a deceased male, identified as Jason Arnold, 49, of Blue Springs, with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Inside the residence, investigators located a deceased female, identified as Brooke Koch, 40, of Blue Springs. Tuesday morning, Arnold failed to appear in Gage County Court for violation of a protection order, prohibiting him from contact with Koch.

Officials said following preliminary investigation, the case is believed to be a murder-suicide. There is no threat to the public. The investigation is ongoing. The Gage County Attorney has requested autopsies, which are scheduled for Wednesday morning.

