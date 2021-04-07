Our local weather...has turned cooler and wetter

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -A slow-moving upper-level low pressure system is bringing chilly and damp conditions to the region...and this type of weather is expected to continue through the day on Thursday...

The summer-like weather of last weekend is now just a fond memory as cloudy...breezy...cool and rainy conditions have overspread 10-11 Country. Low pressure will continue to bring seasonably chilly temperatures and brisk northwest winds to the local area...with periods of rain continuing Wednesday night...Thursday...and Thursday night. A brief break in precipitation is expected for much of the day on Friday as the area should be between weather systems...and temperatures should warm back into the 60s by Friday afternoon. Another weather system slides into the region late in the day on Friday...and that means more rain chances for Friday night and into Saturday morning. After this weather-maker exits off to the east...mainly dry weather should then be in place for the rest of your weekend. Highs on both Saturday and Sunday should return to the 60s...with Sunday the warmer of the two weekend days.

Looking a bit further down the road...it looks like much of next week will see high temperatures holding in the 50s...with lows falling into the 30s overnight. A couple of additional precipitation chances will be in the forecast as well...so don’t expect a return to “summer-like” conditions anytime soon.

Your Lincoln Forecast...

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mainly cloudy and breezy with a 70% chance of rain. An isolated thunderstorm will be possible as well. Areas of fog. Lows in the low-to-mid 40s. Northwest winds of 15-to-25 mph...with gusts to 30 or 35 mph possible at times.

THURSDAY: Continued cloudy and seasonably cool...with a 70% chance for more rain. Highs in the low-to-mid 50s. Northwest winds of 10-to-20 mph...with gusts to 30 mph possible.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Scattered evening showers...then decreasing cloudiness late. Lows in the upper 30s-to-low 40s. West winds becoming 5-to-15 mph...with gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy early in the day...then increasing cloudiness as the day wears on. Milder...and a bit breezy by afternoon. Highs in the low-to-mid 60s. Northwest winds of 8-to-18 mph...gusting to 25 mph by afternoon. There will be a 40% chance for rain again by FRIDAY NIGHT.

