Advertisement

Police: Man kills 3, himself at daughter’s birthday in NYC

Police officers and community leaders stand outside the building where a man shot the mother of...
Police officers and community leaders stand outside the building where a man shot the mother of his child and two of her daughters dead before turning the gun on himself, Tuesday, April 6, 2021, in the Brownsville neighborhood of the Brooklyn borough of New York.(Source: AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 10:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) - A man shot and killed three people Monday night at a New York City apartment where a birthday party was being held for his 9-year-old daughter, police said.

Joseph McCrimons killed the mother of his child and two of her daughters before killing himself, police said. His body was found in a walkway with two guns nearby.

The shooting happened around 11:15 p.m. in the Van Dyke Houses, a public housing complex in Brooklyn’s Brownsville neighborhood, police said.

NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig said McCrimons, 46, had been in a relationship with his child’s mother, Rasheeda Barzey, for 20 years.

McCrimons served more than eight years in state prison for a Long Island manslaughter conviction. He was released in 2003.

There was no history of domestic violence between McCrimons and Barzey and no prior 911 calls involving them, Essig said, but lately the relationship has been “very rocky.”

“We know he left in an agitated state to meet her,” Essig told reporters Tuesday.

McCrimons and Barzey’s 9-year-old daughter called 911. According to Essig, she told the dispatcher: “Daddy’s coming from my birthday... he didn’t bring presents.”

“It’s really heart wrenching,” the veteran police commander said.

Officers responding to the fourth floor apartment found Barzey, 45, and her two daughters — Solei Spears, 20, and Chloe Spears, 16 — all dead from gunshot wounds, Essig said.

Solei and Chloe Spears were Barzey’s daughters with a different father, they said.

Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said he spent the morning reviewing footage from the officers’ body-worn cameras.

Shea said seeing the young girl who called 911 “would tear your heart out.”

Mayor Bill de Blasio, speaking at a virtual news briefing, called the shootings “a really troubling and tragic situation.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LFR on scene of an apartment fire at 61st and Vine
Early morning fire breaks out in east Lincoln apartment complex
Jeremy Pickinpaugh
LPD: Man threatens clerk, spits on officer while being arrested
55-year-old Arthur Gales died early in the morning on April 3 at the Tecumseh State...
Death-row inmate dies at State Prison
Lincoln Primary
Lincoln Primary Election is today | Read about the candidates
South wind will increase 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon.
Weather Alert Day: Severe thunderstorms possible Tuesday afternoon and evening

Latest News

Lancaster Co. election office sends over 40,000 mail-in ballots before Election Day
Lancaster Co. election office sends over 40,000 mail-in ballots before Election Day
The Nebraska men’s gymnastics team was named one of the 12 teams to qualify for the 2021 Men’s...
Huskers qualify for NCAA Championships
Over 40,000 registered Lancaster County voters received a mail-in ballot.
40,000+ mail-in ballots sent to registered Lancaster County voters
Catalytic converter thefts continue rising in Lincoln.
Catalytic converter thefts continue rising