A destination shopping experience

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A business in Edgar is known for making candles. But, the business is also known as a destination for those looking to shop for home decor.

We caught up with Cyndie Schoof, who is the owner of “Sugar Shack Home Decor” in Edgar. “We have three markets a year in here in our market room,” Schoof said. “We have the markets for about 10 days, but with COVID, we are running them a little bit longer. Right now, we are going through our spring market until April 17. We have about 1,000 people that come through. Our mailing list is fairly extensive, and we get people from all over.”

The owner of the business moved into a new facility about five years ago. The candles are still made in another building in Edgar, but the home decor store is in the new building. “When they walk in here, they are going to see a lot of different displays,” Schoof said. “We might have a patriotic display, we have a barbecue area, and we try to have items for all age groups.”

Sugar Shack Home Decor is on this year’s Nebraska Tourism Passport Program. That means the business will be featuring a market all summer long in the market room. “Lots of people like to come here from two or three hours away,” Schoof said. “They will spend an afternoon here, and maybe get some lunch at one of the restaurants in the small towns around us, and just enjoy the day shopping.”

The business features a number of locally-made items, including the Sugar Shack candles. You can also find Pacha soaps, jalapeno jelly made in Superior, and other Nebraska-made products. Schoof says she relies on her many friends in the area to help make the business work. “It’s very much a work family,” Schoof said. “We all love what we do, and it certainly does take a team of people. We just like to be a happy place. We like people to just leave their worries at the door, come in, look and enjoy. We strive to be very positive and uplifting.”

Schoof says they are proud to be located in a small town. “We have been in Edgar for 27 years now, and we love the location, the people, and the support,” Schoof said.

