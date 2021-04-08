As NCAA Volleyball Tournament approaches, Cook still unsure of logistics

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The 48-team NCAA Volleyball Tournament begins next week and Hall of Fame head coach John Cook isn’t sure what to expect for his team. Cook expressed his concern on Thursday over several tournament logistics, including locker rooms, practice court availability, and meeting space. The tournament is scheduled to be held inside the convention center at the CHI Health Center in Omaha. All teams will play inside the facility with first-round matches starting on Tuesday.

“Its going to be really interesting how this is all pulled off,” Cook said. “Having a locker room, having a white board, having bathrooms, where do they change...How is that going to work?”

Nebraska plays at the NCAA Volleyball Tournament in less than a week. #Huskers head coach John Cook has some concerns.



"The volleyball players warm up and then they change into their uniforms. How does that work when you're in the middle of Convention Hall C?" pic.twitter.com/bzVktIv9gv — Kevin Sjuts (@kevinsjuts) April 8, 2021

Cook suggests that the tournament should’ve utilized various locations across the Omaha area like Baxter Arena and DJ Sokol Arena, in addition to utilizing Nebraska’s facilities.

“That is a lot nicer of an NCAA Tournament because those are three great facilities than the setup they have now,” Cook said.

Cook’s Huskers are scheduled to play the winner of Texas State and Utah Valley on Thursday at 2:30 p.m.

John Cook says the NCAA is restricting each team's travel party to 27 people. #Huskers roster includes 17 players. Remaining 10 spots go to coaches, administrator, and director of ops. Had to make some tough choices. — Kevin Sjuts (@kevinsjuts) April 8, 2021

Nebraska enters the tournament as the #5 seed with a 14-2 record. The Huskers opening match at the NCAA Tournament will end an 18-day layoff after Nebraska’s season-finale series with Penn State was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.

