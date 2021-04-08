First-place Huskers set to host Maryland

The Nebraska baseball team (13-5) returns to Hawks Field this weekend for its second home series of the 2021 season, as the Huskers welcome the Maryland Terrapins (9-10) to Lincoln. The Huskers are 4-0 at home this season, while the Terrapins are 4-7 away from Bob “Turtle” Smith Stadium, including a 3-2 record in true road games.

The series is scheduled to open on Friday night at 6:30 PM. The game was originally scheduled for 2 PM, but once it was announced that fans could attend home games the Nebraska Athletic Department moved back Friday home games to accommodate fan attendance.

Saturday’s game is scheduled for 2 PM and will be carried statewide on NET. Fans outside the state of Nebraska will be able to watch on BTN+. Sunday’s series finale is slated for Noon.

The Huskers are coming of a series win at Illinois and have won eight of their last nine games. Nebraska sits at the top of the Big Ten standings with a 13-5 record, holing a 1/2 game lead over the Michigan Wolverines (13-6).

The Terrapins hosted both Northwestern and Michigan last weekend for the College Park Pod, playing two games against both teams. The Terrapins came away with a 3-1 record, including a sweep of the Wildcats on Friday and Saturday. Michigan took the first game between the two clubs on Sunday, 6-5, but Maryland responded on Monday with a dominant 17-7 victory. After dropping the first three games at the Columbus Pod two weeks ago, Maryland has now won four of its last five games.

Saturday’s game will be carried statewide on NET. All three games this weekend will be carried on BTN+, a online streaming service through the Big Ten Network.

Fans can listen to Greg Sharpe and Ben McLaughlin call the action this weekend on the Learfield/IMG College Husker Sports Network. Every game this season can be heard for free on Huskers.com and the Official Nebraska Huskers App for both iOS and android devices.

Courtesy: Nebraska Media Relations