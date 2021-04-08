Friday Forecast: Warmer, breezy weather to finish the week

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After some cooler and wet weather the past few days, we should see more seasonal weather as we head towards Friday and the weekend, though we’ll continue to see some chances for rain Friday evening into early on Saturday.

Rain showers are expected to continue across eastern Nebraska as we head into Thursday evening and Thursday night, but rain will come to an end overnight and as we head into the day on Friday with decreasing cloud cover. On the backside of low pressure system, we’ll likely see northwest winds continue into Friday and they’ll be blustery at times with wind gusts up to around 30 MPH possible at times. We should see more sunshine on Friday to finish the week with mostly to partly sunny skies expected through most of the day before skies become mostly cloudy again by Friday evening with another chance for rain arriving across parts of eastern Nebraska.

More sunshine and warmer weather is expected on Friday, but with another chance for rain Friday evening and into early Saturday. (KOLN)

Temperatures should take a step forward on Friday across eastern Nebraska with highs climbing back to the lower and middle 60s for most areas. Cooler weather is expected across central and western Nebraska where highs should sit in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Temperatures will reach the 40s, 50s, and 60s on Friday. (KOLN)

The extended forecast keeps more seasonal and breezy weather around as we head through the upcoming weekend. Much of next week will be headlined by cooler than normal temperatures as daytime highs will be in the mid to upper 50s with morning lows in the mid to upper 30s. It looks like much of next week should be mainly dry outside of a couple small chances for rain.

Seasonal weather is expected into the weekend with cooler weather through most of next week. (KOLN)

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.