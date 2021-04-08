Inmate missing from the Community Corrections Center in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services is searching for a missing inmate.

NDCS says 39-year-old Raymond Jimenez left the Community Corrections Center in Lincoln on Wednesday to seek employment through a job service downtown Lincoln. The department says he never returned to the facility at SW 27th & W Van Dorn.

“The electronic monitoring device [Jimenez] was wearing was recovered at 7th and B Street[s],” according to a press release.

Jimenez is 6′, 215 lbs., and is bald with brown eyes. Anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts should contact law enforcement.

“Jimenez’ sentence started June 15, 2020. He was sentenced four to six and a half years for charges out of Douglas County that include operation of a motor vehicle to avoid arrest and possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person. Jimenez’ tentative release date is August 10, 2022. He has a parole hearing scheduled in May 2021.”

