Lincoln ice cream shop, C & L Dairy Sweet, opening on Thursday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Starting Thursday you will be able to get a sweet treat at a popular Lincoln spot once again. C & L Dairy Sweet’s opening is an example of one family’s determination and passion for serving.

C & L Dairy Sweet has been serving the capital city for more than 40 years. They’ve survived a tornado that destroyed their building and last year’s pandemic. Now the third generation is taking control and the motto is “Same Tradition, New Generation.”

“To be open the first official year as the “Same Tradition New Generation it’s going to be exciting,” said Tiffany Blackwell, Owner of C & L Dairy Sweet.

Blackwell is the granddaughter of Clarice Loumis who is the original owner of the dairy sweet. Blackwell only knows her life with the dairy sweet in it.

“I don’t think my grandma understood how many people grew up coming here, bringing their kids here, and how important that was,” said Blackwell. “My grandma had it for over 40 years, and I wasn’t ready to let it go.”

Instead of letting go, the staff is gearing up for the 2021 season.

However, the past two years haven’t been easy for this sweet spot.

They were only open for six weeks last year because of the pandemic, and in 2019 a tornado ended their season.

Now they’re ready to open, and the customers are ready for them.

“I made a post the other day of ‘we’re coming soon April 8th’ and some people said the best news yet. Nothing can top this today,” said Blackwell. “Honestly it just warms our heart to hear that, and we’re just excited to be here and ready to go all season.”

A couple of reminders the staff wants to hit on, they accept cash and check only. They aren’t open on Mondays, and the popular lemon ice cream is only available on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

