Lincoln police arrest three people on drug charges in Walmart parking lot

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Officers with the Lincoln Police Department arrested three people after finding meth inside their cars.

Tuesday evening, around 5:49 p.m., officers said they saw a car near 27th Street and Cornhusker Highway committing traffic violations including failing to signal and crossing lane lines.

LPD said officers saw the car stop in the Walmart parking lot on N 27th Street, where they saw a man get into the car.

Officers said they made contact with the two people in the car, Robert Kotschwar and Jacob Jones.

According to police, Kotschwar was the driver and admitted to officers that there were narcotics in the car, as well as brass knuckles.

LPD said following a probable cause search of the car, officers found the following items: 43 grams of methamphetamine divided into multiple bags, a digital scale, $64 in cash, nine Alprazolam pills and a set of brass knuckles.

According to police, when officers made contact with Jones, he gave a fake name, but officers used LPD’s AFIS system and learned his true identity. Officers said they found 2.1 grams of methamphetamine on Jones.

LPD said Jones also said that he’d been driven to the parking lot by a woman, identified as Mariah K. Swanson, and there was drug paraphernalia in her car.

Officers said Swanson was still in the Walmart parking lot, where they made contact with her and found a glass pipe containing methamphetamine residue.

All three were arrested and are facing the following charges:

Kotschwar: possession of a controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver, possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person and possession of money while violating controlled substance statute

Jones: possession of a controlled substance and criminal impersonation

Swanson: possession of a controlled substance

