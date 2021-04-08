Lincoln woman arrested for selling stolen gun

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Officers with the Lincoln Police Department arrested a woman they believe sold a gun that was stolen in December.

LPD said on Dec. 12 around 2 p.m., officers responded to a home near 81st Street and Lowell Avenue, just north of Pioneers Boulevard, on a report of a firearm that had been stolen from an unlocked car.

Officers said they spoke with a 75-year-old man who explained that his Browning 12-gauge shotgun had been stolen from his car.

LPD said officers entered the serial number of the shotgun into the National Crime Information Center as a stolen firearm.

On March 1 at 8:45 a.m., a 47-year-old man contacted LPD and said that he may be in possession of the stolen shotgun.

According to police, the man explained that he’d purchased the shotgun from an acquaintance, a woman identified as Water I. Summers, and this purchase was witnessed by several people.

LPD said the man showed officers his receipt from the transaction, as well as his communication with Summers.

After purchasing the shotgun, police said the man checked the serial number using LPD’s website of stolen items and discovered it was stolen. Officers said he immediately contacted LPD.

While conducting follow-up investigation work, LPD said they discovered that Summers is a convicted felon, for possession of a controlled substance, and cannot possess a firearm.

On Wednesday at 2:15 a.m., LSO deputies made contact with Summers near SW 126th and O Streets, in west Lancaster County outside of Lincoln city limits, and learned that she had an outstanding LPD broadcast.

According to LPD, officers arrived and placed Summers in custody.

Summers is facing possession of a firearm by a prohibited person charges and possession of a stolen firearm charges.

Investigators said they do not have probable cause to believe Summers is the one who stole the firearm from the 75-year-old man’s car.

LPD said the 75-year-old man was cited for having a firearm unattended in a motor vehicle.

