Rain and breezy conditions continue Thursday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - An area of low pressure over Iowa will continue to provide periods of rain and wind across eastern Nebraska Thursday. Cloudy with periods of rain and drizzle and breezy. Highs will be around 50 with northwest wind 15 to 25 mph and gusts up to 35 mph.

Clouds and rain will keep eastern Nebraska on the cool side. More sunshine in western Nebraska mean warmer afternoon temperatures. (1011 Weather Team)

Showers will continue this evening with the rain ending after midnight. Lows tonight will be in the lower 40s with a west wind 15 to 25 mph.

Periods of rain likely through out Thursday. (1011 Weather Team)

Mostly to partly sunny skies expected on Friday and it will be warmer. Highs will climb into the mid 60s with a northwest wind 10 to 20 mph and gusts up to 30 mph. Another cold front and low pressure system will bring a chance for a few showers late Friday afternoon. The better chance for scattered showers will be Friday night into early Saturday morning.

A slight chance for a shower early Saturday morning with a few clouds. Mostly sunny skies will develop Saturday afternoon and the high temperature will reach the lower 60s, which is around the average for this time of year. Sunday still looks like a nice day with the afternoon highs in the upper 60s and mostly sunny.

Monday will be partly sunny with the high around 60 and a bit breezy at times. A slight chance for a shower on Tuesday and it will be cooler. Highs on Tuesday will be in the mid 50s. Partly sunny with the high in the upper 50s on Wednesday.

Drier conditions expected for the weekend. Below average temperatures early next week. (1011 Weather Team)

