Advertisement

Regional governors meet to discuss Missouri River management

FILE PHOTO: Nebraska, Iowa, and Missouri governors discuss severe flooding throughout the...
FILE PHOTO: Nebraska, Iowa, and Missouri governors discuss severe flooding throughout the region from the Council Bluffs Police Department on Wednesday, April 3, 2019. Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts Pete Ricketts, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, and Missouri Gov. Mike Parson met with U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and FEMA officials today to get an updated assessment of flood damage, look ahead on the Missouri River outflow, and identify regional solutions for flooding and levee repairs.(WOWT)
By Brian Mastre
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Neb. (WOWT) - Three governors in the region met Thursday for a fourth time to discuss managing the Missouri River.

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts was pressing the Army Corps of Engineers for answers, hoping to prevent another flooding disaster along the river. The region has been hammered twice in the last decade, causing billions of dollars in damage and forcing hundreds of people from their homes and livelihoods.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds arrived for the 3 p.m. meeting at the Council Bluffs Police Department first, followed by Missouri Gov. Mike Parson, and then Ricketts. 6 News was told that the governor of Kansas was unable to make it to the meeting.

In Spring 2019, the four governors demanded a seat at the table insisting there had to be a better way to manage the Missouri River while being as transparent as possible when it comes to controlling the release — and the levees built to protect communities along the way.

Images and stories from up and down the Missouri River during and after the Heartland Flood are memorable: Roads destroyed by high water. Homes were no longer safe. The runway at Offutt Air Force Base underwater. Fields left unplantable for years.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities at the scene of a murder-suicide near Blue Springs.
Gage County deaths investigated as apparent murder-suicide
Derek & Linda Mueller
Mother & son arrested following long struggle with LPD officers
Clevone Furby
LPD: Man sexually assaults stranger inside business
Fire in Blue Springs
Child killed in fire at Blue Springs home Thursday morning
Eric Church announces two Nebraska stops on tour

Latest News

Temperatures will reach the 40s, 50s, and 60s on Friday.
Friday Forecast: Warmer, breezy weather to finish the week
Child sex trafficking, the truth and the misconceptions
Child sex trafficking: Truth and the misconceptions
Child Abuse Prevention Month
Sex trafficking isn't just what you see in the movies.
Fire in Blue Springs
Child killed in fire at Blue Springs home Thursday morning