Ruud, Tuioti headline guests at upcoming LFCA Clinic

By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 10:13 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Area football coaches are in for a treat on Saturday at the Lincoln Football Coaches Association Clinic. Nebraska assistants Barrett Ruud and Tony Tuioti will share their expertise and football strategies, along with several other esteemed coaches from across the state. UNK’s Josh Lynn is also scheduled to appear, along with Mike Dixon of Doane University.

The LFCA Clinic is open to any coach interested in attending. Events begin at 12:00 p.m. at Southeast Community College.

More information, including registration details, can be found at the link below:

2021 LFCA Clinic Information

