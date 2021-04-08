Survivor's father shares story of child sexual abuse

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Thursday is Wear Blue Day, it’s part of the Child Advocacy Center’s awareness campaign in April, which is Child Abuse Prevention Month.

10/11 NOW spoke with a father who shared his story in hopes of spreading awareness in the community.

The man asked to remain anonymous to share his story, which starts after he moved to Lincoln -- and his family became quick friends with their new neighbors.

“Our children got to know their children very well,” the man said. “Their kids became aunt and uncle to our kids.”

On a Saturday afternoon, he and his wife were headed to a Husker football game in Lincoln.

Arrangements were made for the neighbors’ daughter to watch his children, who were at the time ten and seven. After a scheduling conflict, one of the brothers, at the time 25, stepped in to watch the kids.

“We had just gotten downtown and we had parked and my wife’s phone rang,” the man said. “It was the kids, and it was pretty incoherent. Initially, all we could really get out of my daughter was that the neighbor boy had hurt our daughter.”

Further conversations would reveal that that neighbor, 25, had attempted to pin down the young girl, seven, and force his hand into her pants while her brother was in the room.

The brother intervened and the neighbor then fled the house.

“We didn’t know what was going to happen so the fact that we were introduced to the (Child Advocacy Center) and that they were able to go through a safe interview with some very relatable staff members who are obviously trained to do that, it was huge,” the man said.

The survivor’s father said the CAC was there every step of the way for him and his family.

Legal proceeding against the neighbor took about four months.

Eventually, he was sentenced to prison and is now on the sex offender registry.

“It was really and truly a life-changing event, obviously,” the man said. “But to have this organization here to support both the kids and my wife was huge and that’s a debt we can never payback.”

The father said he hopes sharing his story and volunteering at the CAC after his family’s trauma will help others down the road.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.