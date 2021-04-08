One killed in fire at Blue Springs home Thursday morning

BLUE SPRINGS, Neb. - One person was killed and three people were transported to the hospital after a fire in Blue Springs on Thursday morning.

Beatrice Fire and Rescue said they were called to the fire, along with Blue Springs and Wymore departments, around 4 a.m. The house, located at the north edge of the Gage County village next to a ball field, was destroyed in the blaze.

Beatrice Fire and Rescue says one person, a child, was killed in the fire and three people were taken to the hospital - one with life threatening injuries.

“There were some people who met us as we arrived on the scene. The house was fully engulfed...fire coming out of all sides of the house. The fire also extended to vehicles and some materials that were outside of the house. We did make an attempt to enter the house, but the fire was too hot...too much fire to make entry to the house. So, we basically had to attack the fire from outside,” Wymore Fire Chief Mark Meints said

A Nebraska Fire Marshal investigator was called to the scene to investigate the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.