UNL creates vaccine registry for students

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The University of Nebraksa - Lincoln has created a vaccine registry for students who wish to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

The registry will close on Sunday, and the date when vaccinations will begin is not yet known.

The registry can be found here.

Below is the full letter sent from UNL to students:

Dear UNL Students –

We have been working closely with the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) on opportunities for our students to receive COVID-19 vaccinations. Today, a portal has been opened for a Vaccine Registry for all UNL students who wish to be vaccinated.

This portal will be open to UNL students for four days and will close at 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 11. Therefore, it is essential that you sign up quickly.

When you go to the registry, you’ll be prompted to choose the sector you fall into – and should select “students-higher education” and then “University of Nebraska.” You should list your local address in the registry.

As vaccine supplies become available, you’ll be notified by LLCHD to schedule a vaccination appointment. Please make sure you provide a correct email address when you register, as that will be the primary means for LLCHD to reach you to schedule an appointment.

We recognize that many other counties in Nebraska are already providing opportunities for anyone over the age of 18 to be vaccinated, as are all pharmacies in Nebraska who are part of the federal COVID-19 vaccination pharmacy program. If you’re able to schedule an appointment in another county or at a participating pharmacy, we highly recommend taking advantage of that opportunity. There are helpful resources available to locate providers of COVID-19 vaccines.

Vaccination is one of the most effective tools to protect yourself and our Husker community. COVID vaccines are safe and have been shown to be highly effective at preventing COVID-19 according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There are incredible benefits to being vaccinated against COVID-19, including getting to do some of things you had to avoid due to the pandemic.

If you have questions about receiving a vaccine, important information to help answer questions can be found here. It’s also important to understand the common myths and facts about COVID-19 vaccines. More information for students is also available at our UNL COVID-19 website. Any questions can be sent to COVID19@unl.edu.

Even as more members of our community are vaccinated, UNL COVID-19 safety protocols are still in effect. You are still required to wear a face mask, distance appropriately, and get tested if requested

