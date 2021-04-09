Advertisement

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Lightning obliterates tree outside high school in Wis.

By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 1:55 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUTOMA, Wis. (CNN) - A security camera caught a lightning strike destroying a tree outside a high school in Wisconsin.

The Wautoma Area School District said there were no injuries or property damage from the lightning strike Thursday, except for the tree.

The National Weather Service says this is a reminder of their warning slogan: “When thunder roars, go indoors.”

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire in Blue Springs
Child killed in fire at Blue Springs home Thursday morning
Larry Bollin, 27, is charged with murder after a shooting at a Bryan business.
Bryan shooting suspect’s bonds total $2.2 million
Fatal fire brings second tragedy in a week to small Nebraska town
Fatal fire brings second tragedy in a week to small Nebraska town
Robert Kotschwar, Jacob Jones and Mariah K. Swanson
Lincoln police arrest three people on drug charges in Walmart parking lot
Ricketts objects to heritage area proposal in Nebraska

Latest News

In this screen grab from video, defense attorney Eric Nelson, left, defendant and former...
LIVE: Chief medical takes the stand in Chauvin’s trial
President Joe Biden is urging Americans to keep precautions, get vaccinated.
Biden budget seeks more for schools, health care and housing
Larry Bollin, 27, is charged with murder after a shooting at a Bryan business.
Bryan shooting suspect’s bonds total $2.2 million
Committee to recommend Lincoln Northwest as name of new high school