Committee to recommend Lincoln Northwest as name of new high school

(LPS)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 1:27 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The naming committee for Lincoln Public Schools will recommend Lincoln Northwest High School as the name of one of the two new high schools being built in the Capitol City.

An LPS spokesperson said the name will be recommended to the school board, but it is unclear when it will be put on the agenda to be voted on.

The name is not official until it is voted on by the board.

The new high school is currently under construction at Northwest 48th and West Holdrege Streets.

It’s scheduled to open in the fall of 2022.

What to recommend as a name for the other new high school, going in at 70th and Saltillo Road, has not been decided.

