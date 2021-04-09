Fatal fire brings second tragedy in a week to small Nebraska town

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Blue Springs has had tragedy strick twice this week.

In a town of less than 300, it hits especially hard for a place that neighbors describe as relatively quiet.

The most recent, a deadly house fire which killed a young girl in the early hours of Thursday, and sent the rest of her family to the hospital.

Beatrice Fire and Rescue said they were called to the fire, along with Blue Springs and Wymore departments, around 4 a.m.

The house, located at the north edge of the Gage County village next to a ball field, was destroyed in the blaze.

A Nebraska Fire Marshal investigator described the fire as accidental.

It’s a fire that took the life of five-year-old Emry and left the father, Logan, fighting for his life.

A news release from the Fire Marshal’s office says he was taken to St. Elizabeth’s Burn Center in Lincoln with life-threatening injuries.

“We would always come over here or his sister which is my best friend,” said Jordan Bates, a close friend of the family. “We’d do like little family dinners and get-togethers. The last I knew Logan, he’s not going to get out of the hospital anytime soon.”

Bates has been in the town of Blue Springs for just a few years but called it a quiet place.

She said between this, and an apparent murder-suicide that happened in the town of less than 300 on Wednesday, it’s been overwhelming.

“Shock, probably not very often stuff like this happens,” Bates said. “This is a very quiet area, since we’ve been here there’s nothing tragic other than this and what happened yesterday.”

Many in the community have stepped up with donation drives, looking to replace what has been lost. Bate’s family business, Cornhusker Bargain Warehouse, is taking donations of all kinds. Looking for essentials for kids like clothing, bottles, and diapers, among many other things.

A 15-minute drive away, Beatrice Nutrition is holding donation drives for both families in both of the two tragedies that happened this week.

“I guess just as a community, all of Gage County Honestly, everybody has had heavy hearts the last few days,” said Cassie Moore, the owner. “The last few days this week so we’re all working together to get through this hard time.”

Bates shared she didn’t expect the community to step up in the ways that it has, but despite the size, neighbors continue to help neighbors.

“With such a small community I didn’t think we’d have as much of an outcome that we have,” Bates said. “People just need to pray for the family as they go through this tragic time.”

There are multiple ways to help that family... with a Go-Fund-Me, as well as Security First Bank in Blue Springs setting up a donation account as well.

