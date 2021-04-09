Advertisement

Friday Forecast: Morning sunshine will give way to clouds and more rain Friday evening

Best chance for rain on Friday will be late in the afternoon and Friday night.
Best chance for rain on Friday will be late in the afternoon and Friday night.(1011 Weather Team)
By Brad Anderson
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 4:39 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Clear skies are expected this morning with some patchy fog possible and cool. Clouds will be on the increase this afternoon with a few scattered showers by late this afternoon as a new system moves into the Plains. Highs will make it into the lower 60s with a gusty northwest wind Friday afternoon 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Cooler in the west, warmer in the east.
Cooler in the west, warmer in the east.(1011 Weather Team)

Showers are likely Friday night into early Saturday morning. Lows tonight in the lower 40s and a northwest wind 15 to 25 mph.

There will be a chance for a few lingering showers early Saturday morning and clouds may linger until mid day. Partly to mostly sunny skies expected for Saturday afternoon and continued breezy. Highs in the lower 60s with a northwest breeze 10 to 20 mph and a few gusts up to 30 mph. Sunday will be a nice day with mostly sunny skies and warmer. High in the upper 60s. It will be on the breezy side with a northwest wind again at 10 to 20 mph and gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

Monday will be cooler and partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Slight chance for a shower on Tuesday and cool. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Below average temperatures will continue on Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the low to mid 50s and a slight chance for rain on Thursday.

Below average temperatures expected for much of next week.
Below average temperatures expected for much of next week.(1011 Weather Team)

