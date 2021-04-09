Happening this weekend in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Are you looking for some fun activities to keep you busy on this mild weekend?

Here’s a list of items to check out in this week’s Friday Fast Facts from the Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Mother Of All Garage Sales

It’s back and bigger than ever! The Mother of All Garage Sales will have hundreds of booths featuring new and used items, antiques, collectibles, jewelry, crafts and more. There will be something for everyone at this garage sale.

Friday 5-9 p.m., Saturday 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.; $3

More info: HERE

Cider Pairing Dinner At Billy’s Restaurant

If you love ciders but not sure what to pair with it, you are in for a treat! Let this event take the guess work out of that for you. Billy’s Restaurant will be serving a multi-course dinner paired with James Arthur Vineyards ciders.

Friday 6 p.m.; $55 per person

More info: HERE

Nebraska Baseball

You might need a light jacket, but this weekend is going to be perfect for some baseball. The Huskers welcome the Maryland Terrapins to Lincoln this weekend for a three-game series. Bring the whole family, grab your favorite ballpark snacks and enjoy the game. Go Big Red!

Friday 4:05 p.m., Saturday 2 p.m., Sunday 12 p.m.; Tickets $11-$14

More info: HERE

Jason Boland & The Stragglers

Come out to The Royal Grove for a socially-distanced night of country music. Jason Boland & The Stragglers, an American Red Dirt/Texas Country band, is making a stop in Lincoln. They are currently on their Pearl Snaps 20th Anniversary Tour.

Friday 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m.; $20-$200

More info: HERE

Boiler Brewing Company Presents 5th Anniversary Party

The theme for the day is Adjunct Bar. What’s Adjunct Bar, you ask? Think Yogurtini but instead of yogurt, beer! Choose your stout beer and choose one or up to 12 adjunct(s). Then, it’s French Press time. Next up, enjoy your super stout and then repeat the process. Get creative! Get weird!

Saturday shifts: 12-3 p.m., 4-7 p.m. and 8 p.m. to 12 a.m.; Free

More info: HERE

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.