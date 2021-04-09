Advertisement

LFR responds to crash involving LPS school bus

Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 8:17 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - First responders with Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a crash Friday morning involving a Lincoln Public Schools bus.

According to LFR, the crash involved a school bus, number 0910, along with an SUV at the intersection of Rosa Parks Way and S Folsom Street.

First responders said six kids and two adults were on the bus at the time of the crash. We’re told there were no major injuries on board the school bus.

Three students were transported to the hospital for minor injuries, according to first responders.

LFR said the driver of the car involved in the crash was removed from the vehicle and taken to the hospital.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area.

Investigators are working to learn what caused the crash.

This is a developing story, stay with us for any updates on air and online.

