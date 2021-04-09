Advertisement

Lincoln city councilor has ‘small stroke’ after vaccine, recovering at hospital

Roy Christensen
Roy Christensen(Roy Christensen)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln City Council member Roy Christensen suffered a small stroke and is recovering at the hospital, he said in a statement on Friday.

Christensen said the stroke took place shortly after he received the first dose of his COVID-19 vaccine, but doctors are unable to connect the shot to the stroke or rule out a possible connection.

In a statement, Christensen, who has served on the city council since 2013, said he received his first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday morning.

He said he began to lose feeling in his arm and leg later that day, and when his condition didn’t improve by Friday, he went to the emergency room. He is now recovering at the hospital and is expected to be released Saturday.

Below is Christensen’s full statement:

“I feel good and look forward to returning home tomorrow. I received my first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday morning at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Later in the day I began to experience a loss of feeling in my left arm and left leg. On Thursday I consulted with my doctor and mostly rested at home. By Friday morning my condition had not improved and my wife Ramiel drove me to the emergency room at CHI St. Elizabeth. After a battery of tests it was determined that I suffered a small stroke and I was admitted for further observation. I continue to experience a loss of feeling in my left arm and left leg although I do have some feeling in my left hand. The doctors have told me they are unable to positively connect the Pfizer shot to the small stroke or rule out a connection. Other than the loss of feeling in my left arm and left leg I feel good. As of now I expect to be released from the hospital on Saturday and to resume a regular schedule next week including attendance at Monday’s city council meeting, work at my office and campaign activity. Your prayers for me and my family are sincerely appreciated.”

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal fire brings second tragedy in a week to small Nebraska town
Fatal fire brings second tragedy in a week to small Nebraska town
Fire in Blue Springs
Child killed in fire at Blue Springs home Thursday morning
Larry Bollin, 27, is charged with murder after a shooting at a Bryan business.
Bryan shooting suspect’s bonds total $2.2 million
Robert Kotschwar, Jacob Jones and Mariah K. Swanson
Lincoln police arrest three people on drug charges in Walmart parking lot
LPS bus involved in crash
LFR responds to crash involving LPS school bus

Latest News

Medical event following vaccination to be investigated
Seasonal temperatures in the low to mid 60s are expected for most of Saturday.
Saturday Forecast: Seasonal start to the weekend
Committee to recommend Lincoln Northwest as name of new high school
Anthony Jackson
LPD: Meth, MDMA found through narcotics investigation