Lincoln city councilor has ‘small stroke’ after vaccine, recovering at hospital

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln City Council member Roy Christensen suffered a small stroke and is recovering at the hospital, he said in a statement on Friday.

Christensen said the stroke took place shortly after he received the first dose of his COVID-19 vaccine, but doctors are unable to connect the shot to the stroke or rule out a possible connection.

In a statement, Christensen, who has served on the city council since 2013, said he received his first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday morning.

He said he began to lose feeling in his arm and leg later that day, and when his condition didn’t improve by Friday, he went to the emergency room. He is now recovering at the hospital and is expected to be released Saturday.

Below is Christensen’s full statement:

“I feel good and look forward to returning home tomorrow. I received my first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday morning at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Later in the day I began to experience a loss of feeling in my left arm and left leg. On Thursday I consulted with my doctor and mostly rested at home. By Friday morning my condition had not improved and my wife Ramiel drove me to the emergency room at CHI St. Elizabeth. After a battery of tests it was determined that I suffered a small stroke and I was admitted for further observation. I continue to experience a loss of feeling in my left arm and left leg although I do have some feeling in my left hand. The doctors have told me they are unable to positively connect the Pfizer shot to the small stroke or rule out a connection. Other than the loss of feeling in my left arm and left leg I feel good. As of now I expect to be released from the hospital on Saturday and to resume a regular schedule next week including attendance at Monday’s city council meeting, work at my office and campaign activity. Your prayers for me and my family are sincerely appreciated.”

