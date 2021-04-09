Lincoln gets $4 million from HUD to help combat homelessness

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska just got a total of $27 million to help address homelessness across the state, and Lincoln, is getting $4.1 million of that money.

Lincoln’s homelessness experts tell 10/11 NOW it’s funds like these that have kept homelessness from spiking during the pandemic.

In 2019, the Lincoln Homeless Coalition counted estimated around 2,500 Lincoln people would live on the streets or in a shelter in a given year. There was a lot of fear that the pandemic could increase those numbers.

But Pastor Tom Barber, head of the People’s City Mission, said Lincoln has been lucky.

“The homeless population has been steady,” Barber said. “We haven’t noticed a spike in our homeless population.”

That’s not by accident. Efforts like the eviction moratorium, which the CDC said has kept 20 million families housed, and money have played a big role.

The city has helped more than 1,600 families using $3.2 million federal dollars and as of yesterday, they now have an additional $4.1 million from Housing and Urban Development to help combat homelessness.

“Anytime we get more funds for housing people that’s great, the very best thing we can do is get people in their own homes,” Barber said.

The city said this money has the potential to go toward things like affordable housing, rental assistance, supportive services and the development of a homeless shelter. The city will work with the Homeless Coalition to figure out how to spend it once they get more guidance from HUD.

Barber said he hopes this money can go far enough to help Lincoln brace for the end of the eviction moratorium.

“Right now we look like we’re in good shape, but we look out in the future and wonder what’s going to happen,” Barber said.

The eviction moratorium was just extended to June 30. As for how big of an impact its end could have, the U.S. Census Bureau is reporting 3.2% of Nebraskans are either behind on their housing payments or aren’t sure if they’ll be able to make their next one. The national average is 6.2%.

