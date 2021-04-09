Advertisement

LPD: Meth, marijuana, MDMA pills, drugs and cash found through narcotics investigation

Anthony Jackson
Anthony Jackson(Lincoln Police Department)
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Officers with the Lincoln Police Department found meth, marijuana and pills following a drug investigation with the narcotics task force.

On Thursday, around 3:30 p.m., investigators with the Lincoln/Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force were looking for 38-year-old Anthony Jackson to arrest him as a result of a narcotics investigation.

LPD said Jackson had sold methamphetamine to an undercover investigator over several months.

According to police, Jackson sold a total of 178.7 grams of methamphetamine which was purchased with $3,340 of Drug Task Force funds.

Officers said the task force located Jackson in the area of 32nd and Y Streets and saw him carrying a black draw string bag before getting into in a gray 2008 Lexus with a woman who was a passenger.

LPD said investigators contacted Jackson and took him into custody.

While searching Jackson, LPD said they found $3,174 in cash and inside the draw string bag, investigators found 27.7 grams of methamphetamine, 30.5 grams of marijuana, 29 MDMA pills, 4 OxyContin pills, a scale and several self-sealing bags.

Jackson was arrested and is facing possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine charges, possession of money while violating a drug law and possession of a controlled substance. LPD said regarding the prior investigation, Jackson was arrested for six counts of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver.

The passenger, a 32-year-old woman, was also arrested for an outstanding traffic warrant, according to police.

