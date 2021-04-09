Advertisement

Nebraska’s Regional Weekend Game vs. Minnesota Deemed No-Contest

(KOLNKGIN)
By Dan Corey
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 7:34 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (Courtesy: Husker Athletics) - Thursday’s Big Ten Regional Weekend game between Nebraska and Minnesota has been deemed a no-contest, as mutually agreed upon by both teams due to health and safety concerns in the Nebraska program.

The decision was made out of an abundance of caution and after consultation with medical experts.

As a result, Nebraska will be eliminated from the Regional Weekend.

