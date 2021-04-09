Nebraska’s Regional Weekend Game vs. Minnesota Deemed No-Contest

LINCOLN, Neb. (Courtesy: Husker Athletics) - Thursday’s Big Ten Regional Weekend game between Nebraska and Minnesota has been deemed a no-contest, as mutually agreed upon by both teams due to health and safety concerns in the Nebraska program.

The decision was made out of an abundance of caution and after consultation with medical experts.

As a result, Nebraska will be eliminated from the Regional Weekend.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.