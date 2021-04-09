Officers find syringes with meth inside car after stopping driver for traffic violation

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Officers with the Lincoln Police Department arrested two people after finding meth, syringes and a scale inside their car.

On Wednesday, around 8:30 p.m., investigators with the Lincoln-Lancaster Narcotics Task Force saw a silver 2002 Pontiac Grand Prix near S 12th street making several traffic violations.

LPD said investigators saw the car park in a stall where officers approached to make contact with the driver and passenger.

According to police, the passenger, identified as Austin Harrington, got out of the car and ran. LPD said Harrington ran until officers were able to catch up with him, tackle him to the ground and arrest him after a short struggle.

Police said officers found brass knuckles while searching Harrington.

LPD said the driver, identified as Natasha Graham, was detained at the car. Officers said they found two syringes on the driver’s seat where she was sitting and the liquid in the syringes tested positive for methamphetamine. According to police, there was a backpack on the floor of the passenger’s seat that had a scale with meth residue.

Officers said during the arrest they learned Harrington had two outstanding warrants.

Harrington is facing charges of possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, obstructing a police officer, resisting arrest and possession of a controlled substance.

Graham is facing possession of a controlled substance charges.

