Advertisement

Officers find syringes with meth inside car after stopping driver for traffic violation

Austin Harrington and Natasha Graham
Austin Harrington and Natasha Graham(Lincoln Police Department)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Officers with the Lincoln Police Department arrested two people after finding meth, syringes and a scale inside their car.

On Wednesday, around 8:30 p.m., investigators with the Lincoln-Lancaster Narcotics Task Force saw a silver 2002 Pontiac Grand Prix near S 12th street making several traffic violations.

LPD said investigators saw the car park in a stall where officers approached to make contact with the driver and passenger.

According to police, the passenger, identified as Austin Harrington, got out of the car and ran. LPD said Harrington ran until officers were able to catch up with him, tackle him to the ground and arrest him after a short struggle.

Police said officers found brass knuckles while searching Harrington.

LPD said the driver, identified as Natasha Graham, was detained at the car. Officers said they found two syringes on the driver’s seat where she was sitting and the liquid in the syringes tested positive for methamphetamine. According to police, there was a backpack on the floor of the passenger’s seat that had a scale with meth residue.

Officers said during the arrest they learned Harrington had two outstanding warrants.

Harrington is facing charges of possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, obstructing a police officer, resisting arrest and possession of a controlled substance.

Graham is facing possession of a controlled substance charges.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire in Blue Springs
Child killed in fire at Blue Springs home Thursday morning
Larry Bollin, 27, is charged with murder after a shooting at a Bryan business.
Suspect identified in Bryan mass shooting, DPS trooper shot in stable condition
Fatal fire brings second tragedy in a week to small Nebraska town
Fatal fire brings second tragedy in a week to small Nebraska town
Robert Kotschwar, Jacob Jones and Mariah K. Swanson
Lincoln police arrest three people on drug charges in Walmart parking lot
Ricketts objects to heritage area proposal in Nebraska

Latest News

Anthony Jackson
LPD: Meth, marijuana, MDMA pills, drugs and cash found through narcotics investigation
LPS bus involved in crash
LFR responds to crash involving LPS school bus
LPS bus involved in crash
LPS bus crash
Good News Friday on 10/11 This Morning - 4/9/2021
Good News Friday on 10/11 This Morning