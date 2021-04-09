Advertisement

Owner of Rosewood Academy daycare facing child abuse charges

By Danielle Avitable
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police confirmed to 6 News that the owner of Rosewood Academy is facing charges.

Owner Carl Hansen is facing misdemeanor child abuse charges, OPD said Thursday night. Employees Sage Bartow and Summer Dawson also were cited.

The news comes nearly two weeks after the Douglas County Health Department confirmed a COVID-19 outbreak — most cases are the U.K. variant — at the daycare.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

