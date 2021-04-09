Peaceful protest in Lincoln this weekend calling to end violence against Asian community

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Over the last several weeks, Americans have been coming together to stop discrimination and violence against people in our Asian community.

Following the shooting in Atlanta where eight people were killed, including six Asian women, many have been calling for an end to vicious attacks against the Asian community.

According to the NAACP, Asian Americans are experiencing verbal harassment, assault, online attacks and workplace discrimination.

Diane Choi has lived in Lincoln for most of her life and says she’s experienced racism. Choi says racism against Asians has been normalized and it’s time for their voices to be heard.

“You know a lot of this has been affecting our own families and friends, and that’s extremely hard to see. Overall, I just want for everyone to understand and know that emotion behind all these hate crimes that have been happening, and how that affects us as a community and as a whole,” said Choi.

Choi says she plans on bringing awareness to the struggles of the Asian community with a protest happening outside the state capitol. The message of the protest is pretty simple “unity for all.” It will be held Saturday, April 9 in the capital city.

It comes as more than 2,800 hate incidents targeting Asian Americans have been reported in the last year, according to the group Stop AAPI Hate.

Choi says the goal is to raise awareness of the racism that Asian Americans are receiving and honor those who have been marginalized. She hopes that the protest will help others understand what the cause is about and be part of the change.

“I hope that everyone will come to the protest and really open their hearts to hear us out in the community. Especially because we don’t have much of a voice, we are extremely underrepresented, even in the media. I think for the first time we are actually able to have a voice,” said Choi.

She says that the groups work has gotten a positive response from the Lincoln community, but her biggest motivator is seeing people come together for their cause.

The peaceful protest will be held outside the state capitol building at 12 p.m. Saturday, April 9. You can learn more about their mission using the hashtag #StopAsianHate or use the link here.

