Questions surround Frm. Gov. Dave Heineman on possible 2022 governor bid

Former Nebraska Gov. Dave Heineman
Former Nebraska Gov. Dave Heineman
By News Channel Nebraska and Ryan Swanigan
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 3:25 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (NCN/KOLN) - As the list of candidates either running for governor next year or thinking about it continues to grow, there’s a new name to consider, one many Nebraskans are very familiar with.

Several key sources tell our media partner New Channel Nebraska that former Governor Dave Heineman, a Republican, is strongly considering a bid.

When NCN asked Frm. Gov. Heineman about a potential run, and straight “yes” answer wasn’t given, but Heineman also didn’t say no to the questions either.

Heineman is Nebraska’s longest-serving governor, after taking the reins in 2005 and holding the position until 2015.

No official decision from the former governor has been announced.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

