Advertisement

Rally calls for better conditions at Smithfield plant

Workers rally in Lincoln's Haymartket on Thursday.
Workers rally in Lincoln's Haymartket on Thursday.(News Channel Nebraska)
By News Channel Nebraska
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 3:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (News Channel Nebraska) - Union workers at a southeast Nebraska meat-packing plant are demanding better working conditions in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Plant workers and labor advocates rallied in downtown Lincoln on Thursday as Union leaders continue negotiations with management at the Smithfield plant in Crete, NE.

“We could do better contact tracing. We could do better ventilation in the locker rooms. We could do better cleaning around the plant. We could do hazard pay,” UFCW Local 293 President Eric Reeder explained.

The rally was also in support of LB 241. A bill introduced by Senator Tony Vargas that would help offer the protections workers are looking for. The bill is something Smithfield opposes.

“Even the CDC guidelines, like the plants have reminded me, ‘these are guidelines. We’re working within the guidelines.’ It’s way different than a hard and fast rule,” Reeder explained. “Think of a machine that has guarding on it. You have specific dimensions on how a guarding has to be. Why are we not doing the same thing for a virus you can’t see that transmits through the plant?”

Reeder said that negotiations with Smithfield stalled on Thursday, but that he expects them to resume again at a later date.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire in Blue Springs
Child killed in fire at Blue Springs home Thursday morning
Bryan police identified the suspect in the shooting at Kent Moore as Larry Bollin, 27 of Grimes...
Suspect identified in Bryan mass shooting
Robert Kotschwar, Jacob Jones and Mariah K. Swanson
Lincoln police arrest three people on drug charges in Walmart parking lot
Ricketts objects to heritage area proposal in Nebraska
Water I. Summers
Lincoln woman arrested for selling stolen gun

Latest News

Senators give initial OK to $9.7B Nebraska budget package
Former Nebraska Gov. Dave Heineman
Questions surround Frm. Gov. Dave Heineman on possible 2022 governor bid
UNL launches COVID vaccine sign-up for students
UNL launches COVID vaccine sign-up for students
Fatal fire brings second tragedy in a week to small Nebraska town
Fatal fire brings second tragedy in a week to small Nebraska town