Saturday Forecast: Seasonal start to the weekend

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Another round of light rain is expected across parts of central and eastern Nebraska as we head through Friday evening and into very early on Saturday before we should see a pretty nice weekend head our way. Any moisture we see through Friday evening should remain fairly light, generally seeing around 0.10″ to 0.50″ of rain across south central and into southeastern parts of the state.

By Saturday morning, we should start the day with mostly cloudy skies and perhaps a lingering light shower across southeastern parts of the state. By the afternoon though, clouds should have cleared out of the area leaving us with sunny to mostly sunny skies and highs in the low to mid 60s for most of the state. Northwest winds will likely remain a bit blustery at times for eastern Nebraska, with winds sustained at 10 to 20 MPH with wind gusts up to 30 MPH possible.

Areas of light rain will be possible across parts of central and eastern Nebraska through early Saturday morning with mostly sunny and breezy conditions by Saturday afternoon. (KOLN)

Seasonal temperatures in the low to mid 60s are expected for most of Saturday. (KOLN)

Temperatures should take a small step forward on Sunday for eastern Nebraska, climbing into the mid and upper 60s ahead of an approaching cold front that will bring cooler weather to the area on Monday and through much of next week. Cooler conditions are forecast for central and western Nebraska where the front will push through a bit sooner, with highs in the 40s and 50s.

Temperatures will range from the upper 40s to the lower 70s on Sunday as a cold front drops through the state. (KOLN)

Cooler temperatures will headline the forecast for much of next week as high temperatures will stay below average for Lincoln and eastern Nebraska with highs generally sitting in the mid to upper 50s. We can’t rule out a spring freeze or frost for some areas as morning lows are forecast to drop into the mid and upper 30s early next week. Mainly dry weather looks to be on tap for the weekend and into early next week before chances for rain return to the forecast by midweek.

Seasonal weather is expected through the weekend with cooler weather headlining the forecast for much of next week. (KOLN)

