10/11 NOW executive producer makes surprise appearance on Hot Ones

By Nicole Griffith
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 8:52 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -If you’re a fan of hot sauce and wings, you’ve probably heard of the show “Hot Ones.” Their YouTube channel has 10 million subscribers. And someone on the 10/11 NOW Team has been featured on the show, not once but twice.

Executive Producer Brett Baker has been a super fan of the Hot Ones show for years. Guests on the show eat hot sauces that progressively get hotter.

Baker took it upon himself to rank the show guests based on their hot sauce tolerance. Back in 2017, actor/comedian Russel Brand made a plea for Baker to rank him the highest. Last week Russel was back on the show and Baker surprised him.

“But when they call me up and say “hey do you want to crash Russell’s interview and ask the tenth question on the tenth wing, and meet him via zoom,” and I’m like well yeah that’d be great,” said Baker

Brand then serenaded Brett with an impromptu song, most of which is a bit too much to air on TV. But if you’d like to watch, you can check it out on HBO MAX or YouTube.

