Malaysian restaurant opens in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It’s officially been a week since Nebraska’s first and only Malaysian cuisine restaurant Rendang opened on the corner of 27th and O Street.

The owners said it’s been interesting launching the new restaurant during the pandemic, but that the Lincoln community has already been showing their full support in trying new things.

“We’ve had a full house almost every single night, which was nice, but a bit hectic for us,” said Bo Bacho, an owner. “We’re a small business, and we just want to provide good food to Lincoln and bring the real flavors of Malaysia to them.”

Owners said the Malaysian signature dish called nasilemak, made with coconut rice and spiced chicken, has been a fan favorite so far. Masks are encouraged and there is social distancing between tables.

Right now, Rendang is open everyday except Tuesdays for both dine-in and take-out.

