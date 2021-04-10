Nebraska drops 2nd game against Maryland 10-7

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska baseball team jumped out to a 5-1 lead after four innings but could not hold on, as Maryland evened the weekend series with a 10-7 victory Saturday afternoon at Hawks Field.

Nebraska (14-6) led 6-5 after Max Anderson’s fifth home run of the season in the bottom of the sixth, but Maryland (10-11) came back for three runs in the top of the seventh, including a two-run shot by Luke Schiger, to give the visitors an 8-6 margin.

Nebraska pushed across a run in the seventh as Joe Acker opened the frame with a walk, moved to second on a Jaxon Hallmark bunt single and eventually scored on a passed ball to make it 8-7.

The Huskers threatened in the eighth, getting runners on first and second with one out, but Sam Bello fanned the next two Huskers to get out of the jam. Maryland tacked on a pair of runs in the ninth before Bello retired the Huskers in order for his fourth save.

Ryan Ramsey (2-1) earned the win for Maryland with three innings of three-hit relief, while Braxton Bragg (1-2) took the loss, allowing all three runs in the seventh.

Benjamin Cowles and Schiger combined for four hits, including two homers, five RBI and five runs scored to power Maryland’s 13-hit attack. For the Huskers, Hallmark was the only Husker with two hits, while Cam Chick drove in a pair of runs for the Big Red in a losing effort.

Trailing 1-0, the Huskers struck for five runs off Maryland starter Nick Dean in the bottom of the third to build a 5-1 cushion. Acker’s one-out double to left center plated Jack Steil, who singled to open the frame and moved to second on Efry Cervantes’ sacrifice bunt. The Huskers eventually loaded the bases before Chick made it a 3-1 with a two-run single to right. Luke Roskum’s sacrifice fly made it 4-1 before Chick stole third and came home on an error by Maryland catcher Justin Vought.

Nebraska starter Chance Hroch had allowed one run over the first four innings before running into trouble in the top fifth, as Maryland plated four runs to knot the score at five. The Terps opened the frame with three straight hits, as Costes’ run-scoring single made it 5-2. Two batters later, Cowles tied the game with a three-run homer to right center.

The Huskers and Terrapins will wrap up the series Sunday, as Shay Schanaman looks to improve to 3-0 on the season. First pitch is scheduled for 12:05 p.m. and the game will be available on the IMG College Husker Sports Network and on BTN+.

