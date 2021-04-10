Advertisement

Norris student with Down syndrome makes cooking show during the pandemic

Ethan Echternkamp is a Norris Middle Schooler who had to do remote learning because he has Down...
Ethan Echternkamp is a Norris Middle Schooler who had to do remote learning because he has Down Syndrome. While doing e-learning he created a cooking show called "Lunch with Ethan."(1011 NOW)
By Nicole Griffith
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 9:10 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Doing school remotely was a challenge many students had to overcome during the pandemic. One Norris middle schooler was able to showcase his creativity and cooking skills while doing online school.

Ethan Echternkamp is goofy, loves New York sports teams and is an eighth grader at Norris Middle School He also has Down syndrome, which puts him at higher risk of getting COVID, so Ethan had to do remote learning.

“That really impacted his socialization with peers and friends as well as just learning,” said Elizabeth Echternkamp, Ethan’s mom.

Echternkamp took an elective class a couple months ago called “Video News.” Students were assigned to make videos covering topics like sports, jokes and cars. Ethan went with cooking since he was doing school at home. He even got a chef’s hat and apron with Chef Ethan on it. His parents said this has been a great way for him to show his independence and creativity.

“Kind of gotten him to come more out of his shell,” said Elizabeth Echternkamp. “Doing this video and seeing the final product and seeing him on TV. he has seen what it can do and how much fun it is to see him in action.”

Ethan said his favorite foods to make are hot dogs and ramen noodles. Other recipes included pizza, protein shakes and cheese cake.

Ethan has returned to in-person class at Norris Middle School. His videos, along with his classmates, are on YouTube.

