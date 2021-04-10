Sunday Forecast: A nice finish to the weekend, turning cooler into next week

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Sunshine and mild weather are expected for Lincoln and eastern Nebraska as we head into the day on Sunday as it should be a very nice finish to the weekend. As we head further into Sunday afternoon and evening though, a cold front will bring gusty northwest winds to the area as cooler weather will set in for Monday and much of next week.

With clear skies and fairly light winds through Saturday night, it will be a seasonably chilly night with lows in the 30s for most of the state. Some areas of frost will be possible across the coverage tonight, but it should be fairly brief. We could see widespread frost or freeze conditions at some point early this week with forecast lows in the upper 20s to low 30s on Tuesday and Wednesday mornings.

Temperatures will fall into the 30s tonight and into early Sunday morning. (KOLN)

We should see fairly pleasant conditions for Lincoln and eastern Nebraska by Sunday afternoon with mainly sunny skies with light southeast winds up to around 10 MPH and temperatures reaching the mid to upper 60s to low 70s. Cooler temperatures are expected as you head west as the front will be pushing through the state throughout the day. Look for highs in the low 50s in the far west to the low to mid 60s across central Nebraska.

Temperatures will range from the low 50s to the low 70s on Sunday as cold front moves through the state. (KOLN)

The wind will be the primary issue on Sunday as the front pushes through. Winds could gust up to around 30 to 40 MPH along and behind the front. Winds will likely remain blustery through Sunday night and even into the day on Monday when we could see northwest winds gusting up to 30 MPH.

A strong cold front sweeping through the state will bring gusty northwest winds to most of the state throughout the day on Sunday. (KOLN)

Dry weather is expected as the front pushes through as there won’t be much moisture for the front to work with. We should see mainly sunny skies throughout most of Sunday, with just a few clouds as the front pushes through.

Mainly sunny skies are expected for most of Sunday, but a few clouds and perhaps an isolated shower are possible as a cold front sweeps through the state. (KOLN)

Below average temperatures will dominate the forecast for next week as highs should generally hang out in the 50s for the week next week. We could see some frost or freeze conditions across eastern Nebraska both Tuesday and Wednesday mornings. Rain chances should hold off until Wednesday and into the second half of the week next week.

Temperatures will hang out in the 50s for most of the upcoming week with a frost or freeze possible into early next week. Rain chances return by midweek next week. (KOLN)

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.