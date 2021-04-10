The Pasta Place in Lincoln closes due to pandemic, opens Say Cheese food truck

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Another Lincoln restaurant is now closed for good after feeling the effects of the pandemic, but its owners have tapped into a new way to keep the people of Lincoln fed. They’re hoping this time around, it’ll last for years to come.

The Pasta Place has been up and running in the Havelock neighborhood for the past 2.5 years. That was until early April, when owners had to shut things down.

It wasn’t a decision they were happy to make, but they felt like they didn’t have any other choice since the pandemic turned things upside down.

From Cajun alfredo, mac and cheese, even spicy Asian noodles, The Pasta Place had it all.

“I wanted to build something people would really enjoy,” said Don Mayhew, owner of The Pasta Place.

The people of Lincoln did just that but not as much when the pandemic hit.

“People were afraid to eat out, which made sense, and there were the directed health measures, which put a throttle on how many people i could have in,” Mayhew said.

It took setback after setback, until at one point, money at The Pasta Place just wasn’t really coming in.

Mayhew told us, “I wanted to keep it going as long as I possibly could, keep paying my people as long as possible, see if there would be a way through, but I was fearing the worst.”

Months later, Mayhew and his partner opened up the Say Cheese food truck, serving up smoked burgers.

“We got to the point where the food truck was having more sales than the restaurant ever had,” Mayhew told 10/11.

The Say Cheese food truck is allowing owners to keep the small amount of staff they had at The Pasta Place on board.

“They stuck with me. They stuck with this, and now, it feels like we’re starting to come back. I owe everybody who works for me a huge deal of gratitude,” Mayhew told us.

He says he hopes the people of Lincoln will continue to support local so other businesses like The Pasta Place don’t have to shut down.

“When we do that, we can help sustain each other as we work our way out of this pandemic back to normalcy,” Mayhew said.

As of now, you’ll see the Say Cheese food truck parked in Lincoln neighborhoods and in front of different businesses. Owners say they plan to keep The Pasta Place building, and in the future, hope to turn it into a new type of restaurant.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.