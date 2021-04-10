Tracking COVID-19 in Lancaster County

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department announced on Saturday that 54 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Lancaster County, bringing the community total to 30,150. The total number of deaths in the community remains at 229.

Recoveries: 26,998

Weekly positivity rate:

March 27 through April 2: 5%

April 3 through 9: 4.7%

Risk Dial: mid-yellow, moderate risk of COVID-19 spread

Vaccinations administered (updates not available Saturday afternoon):

Initiated vaccinations (first doses): 129,706

Completed vaccinations (second doses and J&J vaccine): 75,070

At next week’s clinics, LLCHD expects to provide first doses to residents age 20 and older. Vaccinations may be offered to those in younger age groups depending on the supply of vaccine and the available appointments.

As individuals in specific age groups and those with serious health conditions are contacted to schedule vaccinations, family members living in the same households are now able to schedule vaccinations as well. LLCHD is also reaching out to household members of those in age groups previously vaccinated. The health department continues to work with Bryan Health and CHI Health St. Elizabeth to hold clinics for people with serious health conditions. LLCHD recently contacted residents age 16 and up with serious health conditions to schedule appointments at upcoming clinics.

This week’s large-scale clinics:

Wednesday, April 7, Pinnacle Bank Arena – more than 7,700 first doses administered to residents age 49 and older

Thursday, April 8, Pinnacle Bank Arena – more than 7,600 second doses administered to residents age 63 and older, educators, and childcare providers

Friday, April 9, Pinnacle Bank Arena – more than 7,700 second doses administered to residents age 63 and older, educators, and childcare providers

Saturday, April 10, Pinnacle Bank Arena – first dose clinic for manufacturing and food service workers and residents

Next week’s large-scale clinics:

Monday, April 12, Center for People in Need – first doses

Thursday, April 15, Pinnacle Bank Arena – first and second doses

Friday, April 16, Pinnacle Bank Arena – first doses

Two first-dose drive-through clinics are also being planned for Wednesday, April 14 and Saturday, April 17 at the Lincoln Test Nebraska site, 6100 “O” Street (the north parking lot of the former Sears store). LLCHD will notify residents to schedule appointments for these clinics in the near future.

Registration: An online COVID-19 vaccine registration form for Lancaster County residents is available at COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov. Those who do not have online access or who need assistance may call LLCHD’s COVID-19 hotline at 402-441-8006 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays to register. As vaccine doses become available, those who are registered will be contacted to schedule an appointment. Appointments for vaccinations are dependent on vaccine supply and are not related to the order in which people register.

Testing: The process begins with a free online risk assessment available at BryanHealth.com, CHIHealth.com or TestNebraska.com.

Drive-through testing is available from:

CHI Health St. Elizabeth: Autumn Ridge Family Medicine, 5000 North 26th St. and Southwest Family Health, 1240 Aries Drive. Call either site to schedule an appointment: Autumn Ridge, 402-435-5300 and South West Family, 402-420-1300.

Test Nebraska: Gateway Mall, 6100 “O” St., north parking lot of the former Sears store. Tests are conducted from 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. For more information, call 402-207-9377

Testing is also available without an appointment at the three Bryan Urgent Care locations, 7501 S. 27th St., 5901 N. 27th St. and 4333 S. 86th St. To check wait times, call 402-481-6343.

For more information, visit COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov or call the Health Department hotline at 402-441-8006.

