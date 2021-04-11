Assault at LCC sends inmate to hospital

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - An inmate at the Lincoln Correctional Center went to the hospital last night for the treatment of serious injuries resulting from an assault by another inmate. The assault occurred before 10:00 p.m. in the cell shared by both men.

About 40 minutes prior to the assault, staff members interceded when both men became involved in a verbal dispute. Later, one inmate was seen assaulting the other and additional staff members were called to the cell to separate them. The injured inmate was assessed by medical staff and was taken to the hospital with injuries to his head. An investigation was launched.

Findings of that investigation will be provided to the county attorney for determination of criminal prosecution. The NDCS disciplinary process will be utilized with sanctions, such as loss of good time, applied according to the rules and regulations.

