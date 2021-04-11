Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office responds to robbery at gas station near Kearney

GIBBON, Neb. (KSNB) -The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office responded to a strong armed robbery at a gas station around six miles east of Kearney off at the mile marker 279 interchange of I-80 on Sunday. Deputies received a 911 call at around 2:04 p.m. reporting a lone adult male subject forcibly robbed an undisclosed amount of cash from a clerk at the Ft. Kearny Trading Post at 1730 Keystone Rd.

According to preliminary information, a lone adult male jumped behind the counter, pushed past a clerk and removed money from the cash register. The subject then exited the store and fled westbound on I-80 in a silver Chevrolet four-door car with no license plates.

Authorities were contacted, and a short time later the suspect vehicle was spotted on I-80 several miles west of Kearney. The vehicle was stopped by a trooper with the Nebraska State Patrol and the suspect taken into custody.

The trooper was assisted by a conservation officer with the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission and a Buffalo County sheriff’s deputy. The suspect was identified as a 21-year-old man from Lincoln. An undisclosed quantify of cash was located in the vehicle. No injuries were reported during the robbery or at the scene of the arrest. The man was transported to the Buffalo County Jail and booked on a charge of Robbery (class II felony).

Deputies were assisted by members of the Nebraska State Patrol, Nebraska Game and Parks Commission and Kearney Police Department. Anyone with any additional information concerning this matter is asked to call the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office at 308-236-8555 or their local law enforcement agency. Investigation is continuing.

